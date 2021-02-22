1911-2021: Solvang Chamber of Commerce celebrates 100 years with historical look back

The Solvang Chamber of Commerce on Jan. 16 rang in 100 years of service to the town's business community with a look back to the past.

The Chamber began when six Solvang business owners founded the Solvang Businessmen’s Association (SBA), a direct ancestor of today’s Chamber. It was created to help solve the infrastructural problems that arose due to a rapidly growing town, which boomed from 80 adults at its founding in 1911 to well over 800 residents and a growing downtown business district by 1921.

According to historical records, during the January 1947 meeting, SBA President Ray Paaske presented a plan to honor the town’s heritage by building in the classic Danish “half-timber” style. The goal was to help encourage tourism, encourage the establishment of new enterprises and promote the welfare of the town of Solvang.

These themes are still at the heart of today’s Chamber, said Chamber Executive Director Tracy Beard, adding that the organization continues to look for ways to help improve the local business climate in a multitude of ways.

Assistance to small businesses comes in the form of “traditional” Chamber services, such as publicity and directories, she said. More recently, the Chamber continues to serve as the central resource center for state and federal loans and grants during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chamber also is taking the lead to provide access to technology to help visitors and residents connect with and buy from retailers and service providers, explained Beard, noting that later this quarter, businesses will have access to mobile apps, mobile shopping carts and state-of-the-art communications using text and social media through the Chamber.