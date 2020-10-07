Alisal Guest Ranch & Resort makes Conde Nast list of top resorts in Southern California

The Alisal Guest Ranch & Resort has been named one of the “ Top 15 Resorts in Southern California” in the Conde Nast Traveler 2020 Reader’s Choice Awards.
Votes submitted by Conde Nast Traveler readers, according to its website, ranked The Alisal as No. 8 on a list of 15 Southern California resorts.
Located in the Santa Ynez Valley, Alisal Guest Ranch & Resort features 50 miles of riding trails, 100-acre spring-fed lake, two 18-hole championship golf courses, tennis courts, pool, spa, Western-themed accommodations and fine dining.
For more information, visit alisal.com
alisal.com
Oak is ready for grilling during the BBQ Bootcamp held in October at the Alisal Guest Ranch in Solvang.
Frank Ostini, chef at the Hitching Post II, places sliced onions held together with wooden skewers for grilling during the BBQ Bootcamp at the Alisal Guest Ranch in Solvang.
Spices are at the ready during the BBQ Bootcamp at the Alisal Guest Ranch in Solvang.
BBQ Bootcamp at the Alisal Guest Ranch in Solvang.
Frank Ostini, chef at the Hitching Post II, talks about grilling, during the BBQ Bootcamp at the Alisal Guest Ranch in Solvang.
Sliced onions held together with wooden skewers are basted with butter and white wine for grilling during the BBQ Bootcamp at the Alisal Guest Ranch in Solvang.
Sliced onions held together with wooden skewers grill during the BBQ Bootcamp at the Alisal Guest Ranch in Solvang.
Flames flare up as corn is basted with butter and white wine during the BBQ Bootcamp at the Alisal Guest Ranch in Solvang.
Frank Ostini, chef at the Hitching Post II, flips sliced onions held together with wooden skewers for grilling during the BBQ Bootcamp at the Alisal Guest Ranch in Solvang.
Chopped onions and peppers cook in the grill in a perforated pan during the BBQ Bootcamp at the Alisal Guest Ranch in Solvang.
Artichokes basted at the Alisal Guest Ranch in Solvang.
Turkey steaks are placed on the grill by Frank Ostini, chef at the Hitching Post II, during the BBQ Bootcamp at the Alisal Guest Ranch in Solvang.
Frank Ostini, chef at the Hitching Post II, talks about grilling a steak during the BBQ Bootcamp at the Alisal Guest Ranch in Solvang.
Frank Ostini, chef at the Hitching Post II, seasons meat and vegetables on the grill during the BBQ Bootcamp at the Alisal Guest Ranch in Solvang.
A turkey steak is flipped during the BBQ Bootcamp at the Alisal Guest Ranch in Solvang.
Steaks grill during the BBQ Bootcamp at the Alisal Guest Ranch in Solvang.
Steaks rest after grilling during the BBQ Bootcamp at the Alisal Guest Ranch in Solvang.
A steak sliced for sampling is prepared for guests during the BBQ Bootcamp at the Alisal Guest Ranch in Solvang.
A sliced onion held together with wooden skewers finishes grilling during the BBQ Bootcamp at the Alisal Guest Ranch in Solvang.
A quesadilla filled with grated cheese and corn salsa grills after a basting with butter, during the BBQ Bootcamp at the Alisal Guest Ranch in Solvang.
BBQ Bootcamp at the Alisal Guest Ranch in Solvang.
BBQ Bootcamp at the Alisal Guest Ranch in Solvang.
Sausages grill during the BBQ Bootcamp at the Alisal Guest Ranch in Solvang.
Alisal Chef ‘Anthony’ prepares tri tip marinated in chimichurri sauce during the BBQ Bootcamp at the Alisal Guest Ranch in Solvang.
Alisal Chef ‘Anthony’ seasons grilling tri tip marinated in chimichurri sauce during the BBQ Bootcamp at the Alisal Guest Ranch in Solvang.
Tri tip marinated in chimichurri sauce grills during the BBQ Bootcamp at the Alisal Guest Ranch in Solvang.
Sign on top of a grill at the BBQ Bootcamp at the Alisal Guest Ranch in Solvang.
Baker Bob Oswaks of Bob’s Well Bread Bakery, center, teaches bread baking during the BBQ Bootcamp at the Alisal Guest Ranch in Solvang.
BBQ Bootcamp at the Alisal Guest Ranch in Solvang.
Baker Bob Oswaks of Bob’s Well Bread Bakery teaches bread baking during the BBQ Bootcamp at the Alisal Guest Ranch in Solvang.
Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News.
