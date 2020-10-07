You have permission to edit this article.
Alisal Guest Ranch & Resort makes Conde Nast list of top resorts in Southern California
Alisal Guest Ranch & Resort makes Conde Nast list of top resorts in Southern California

102219 BBQ Bootcamp 27.jpg
Len Wood Staff

The Alisal Guest Ranch & Resort has been named one of the “Top 15 Resorts in Southern California” in the Conde Nast Traveler 2020 Reader’s Choice Awards.

Votes submitted by Conde Nast Traveler readers, according to its website, ranked The Alisal as No. 8 on a list of 15 Southern California resorts.

Located in the Santa Ynez Valley, Alisal Guest Ranch & Resort features 50 miles of riding trails, 100-acre spring-fed lake, two 18-hole championship golf courses, tennis courts, pool, spa, Western-themed accommodations and fine dining.

For more information, visit alisal.com

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

