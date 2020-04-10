Alzheimer's Association offering free virtual support programs for local residents

In response to the statewide stay-at-home orders in place, the Alzheimer’s Association California Central Coast chapter has announced their recent transition to virtual platforms as an alternative to the usual in-person support services.

The local chapter will be providing free virtual meetup groups and educational programs in the coming weeks to local caregivers and their families in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties who are affected by the disease.

According to Donna Beal, vice president of programs and services, the chapter typically conducts nearly 52 in-person support groups and seven education classes each month with the help of volunteers and community leaders.

“Our team has been working hard to do what we can in order to continue providing support to our constituents during this difficult and unprecedented time,” said Beal. “With the COVID-19 pandemic, now more than ever, it is critical that those in need have access to Alzheimer’s Association resources even if they cannot venture outside."

