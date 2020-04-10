Alzheimer's Association offering free virtual support programs for local residents

In response to the statewide stay-at-home orders in place, the Alzheimer’s Association California Central Coast chapter has announced their recent transition to virtual platforms as an alternative to the usual in-person support services.
The local chapter will be providing free virtual meetup groups and educational programs in the coming weeks to local caregivers and their families in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties who are affected by the disease.
According to Donna Beal, vice president of programs and services, the chapter typically conducts nearly 52 in-person support groups and seven education classes each month with the help of volunteers and community leaders.
“Our team has been working hard to do what we can in order to continue providing support to our constituents during this difficult and unprecedented time,” said Beal. “With the COVID-19 pandemic, now more than ever, it is critical that those in need have access to Alzheimer’s Association resources even if they cannot venture outside."
Upcoming virtual programs that provide participants with the opportunity to exchange information and develop methods and skills to solve problems, include: Early Stages Class: Part 3, Legal & Financial Issues Class, Early Stage Care Partner Support Group, Early Stage Person Living With Disease Support Group, Family Caregiver Support Group, Spouse Support Group.
In addition to virtual education classes, confidential conference call lines and online webinar platforms, the Alzheimer’s Association offers online community resources at alz.org and ALZConnected, which is a free online community where people living with Alzheimer’s, caregivers, family and friends can ask questions, get advice and find support.
"The needs of Alzheimer’s caregivers cannot be put on hold, and these online programs allow us to connect with them and provide necessary information amid the current crisis,” said Beal.
To get an updated list and schedule of upcoming programs, or to register for a program, visit alz.org/cacentralcoast.
Both events slated for April 21 at the Buellton Senior Center and April 28 at the Santa Maria Wisdom Center have been canceled and will be rescheduled for a later date.
Due to growing concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, several events countywide, including in the Santa Ynez Valley, have been canceled or postponed until further notice.
