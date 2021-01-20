Anna Ferguson-Sparks: 2021 SYV Restaurant Weeks: Unprecedented times, local eats

Unprecedented times should also call for unprecedented treats. In the past, takeout often served as a form of self-care, affording a household’s designated chef and/or dishwasher lighter kitchen duties and, at times, takeout served as an introduction to a new dish, cuisine or meal format.

The above-referenced take-away perks remain, but in light of COVID closures, take-away also is rather benevolent. Restaurants of all shapes and sizes need community support now more than ever, and to help toward that end, this year’s rendition of Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant Weeks transitioned to a Takeout Edition (visit www.DineSYV.com).

Nearly 30 Santa Ynez Valley restaurants are participating in the promotion, which runs through Jan. 31. Pricing ranges from about $10 per person to $90 for a family-sized meal, with culinary offerings spanning the spectrum: from burgers to beef tartare, farm-fresh curry carrot soup to pastrami spiced cauliflower. Restaurants are choosing whether to run meal specials that feed one, two or more.

In addition to more than two dozen Santa Ynez Valley restaurants, 20-plus area wineries and tasting rooms also have created special promotions for Restaurant Weeks.

Mentioned here is just a sampling of the Restaurant Weeks food and deals that caught our attention.