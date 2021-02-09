Anna Ferguson-Sparks: Local love for Santa Ynez Valley Valentine's Day eats and treats

Valentine’s weekend is upon us, and while this year’s version once again will look a bit different than in years past, the Santa Ynez Valley still boasts bountiful foodie treats — whether homebound for the heart-filled weekend, or out in the open air at one of our local eateries. If Valentine’s Day, Galentine’s Day or “Solotine’s” Day is on the agenda, our regional chefs, restaurateurs and food crafters have plans in place for a proper celebration.

A socially distanced Valentine’s style might look like The Alisal’s Valentine’s Day Picnic Lunch Pickup ($125, plus tax and tip): a picnic menu meant for two people, including buttermilk fried chicken, sliced roasted Angus tenderloin with herb chimichurri, homemade biscuits with honey, homemade potato chips with French onion dip, salads, French macarons and artisan chocolates, a Mason jar cocktail mixer and fresh flowers. Preorder via email by noon on Friday, Feb. 12: bbqpickup@alisal.com. Pick up between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Feb. 14 at The Alisal Guest Ranch & Resort front desk.

In Los Alamos, spend Valentine’s in Pico’s verdant “backyard” with a multicourse menu highlighting Chef John Wayne Formica’s signature styles. Offered from 3 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 14, Pico’s “Be My Valentine” menu involves items such as local ahi tuna sashimi, linguini alla chitarra (sundried tomato pesto, sunchoke purée), local spiny lobster risotto (buttah, Parmesan, cured egg yolk, roe), and baklava with pistachio and rose syrup. Visit www.losalamosgeneralstore.com for reservations; four-course menu runs $75, plus tax and tip, per person, with curated wine pairings for an additional $35 per person.