Annual Scarecrow Fest brings Halloween flair to Solvang streets

The Royal Copenhagen Inn, at 1579 Copenhagen Drive in Solvang, welcomes a drowsy scarecrow guest ready for a good night's rest on its front lawn as part of the 2020 valleywide Scarecrow Fest and Contest.
Two dozens businesses in downtown Solvang with festive scarecrow creations displayed at their doorsteps all are competing for a chance to win the revered Halloween Harvest Cup, an exclusive, handcrafted trophy awarded for "Valley's Best Scarecrow" at the conclusion of the annual Santa Ynez Valley Scarecrow Fest and Contest, which runs through Oct. 31.
Before the trophy can be awarded, six standout scarecrows will be voted winners in six different categories: “Best Scarecrow Photo Op,” “Best Use of Recycled Materials," “Best Use of Business Theme," “Most Danish," “Spookiest" and “Most Humorous."
Local and visiting passersby will determine their favorite scarecrows by voting online at www.syvscarecrows.com.
101320 SYV Scarecrow Contest 1.JPG
101320 SYV Scarecrow Contest 2.JPG
101320 SYV Scarecrow Contest 3.JPG
101320 SYV Scarecrow Contest 4.JPG
101320 SYV Scarecrow Contest 5.JPG
101320 SYV Scarecrow Contest2.JPG
101320 SYV Scarecrow Contest 7.JPG
