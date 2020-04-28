You are the owner of this article.
Assistance webinar set for Santa Barbara County business owners
Santa Barbara County Workforce Development board will host a webinar Wednesday for all county business owners featuring local officials and experts as part of the state and national effort to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speakers will discuss the impacts of the efforts to control the pandemic, ways to mitigate those effects and how to prepare for recovery.

The webinar from 11 a.m. to noon is free, but business owners should sign up in advance at https://countyofsb.zoom.us/webinar/register/2015875841942/WN_UupvoCfQTyi0ie0N158DZQ to receive emailed information about how to join the presentation.

Among those scheduled to speak are Nancy Anderson, assistant county executive officer; Roger Gilbert, AVP/Government Guaranteed lending manager for Montecito Bank & Trust; and Melissa James, president of REACH 2030, formerly known as the Hourglass Project.

Also slated to speak are Kathy Janega-Dykes, president and chief executive officer of Visit Santa Barbara; Ray McDonald, executive director of Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board; and Kristen Miller, president and CEO of Goleta Chamber of Commerce.

Rounding out the list of speakers are Glenn D. Morris, president and CEO of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce; Kathy O'Dell, CEO of Women's Economic Ventures; and Bruce Stenslie, president and CEO of the Small Business Development Center.

Questions for speakers may be submitted in advance to COVIDbiz@countyofsb.org.

The Q&A and a video of the webinar will be posted at ReadySBC.org following the event.

This report was compiled by Mike Hodgson, associate editor for Santa Maria Times News Media. He can be reached at mhodgson@santamariatimes.com.

Mike Hodgson is news editor at the Santa Ynez Valley News, where he writes about local government, special events and the people who live in the Valley. He has been a photographer, writer, news editor and managing editor at weekly newspapers since 1972

