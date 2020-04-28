Assistance webinar set for Santa Barbara County business owners

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Santa Barbara County Workforce Development board will host a webinar Wednesday for all county business owners featuring local officials and experts as part of the state and national effort to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speakers will discuss the impacts of the efforts to control the pandemic, ways to mitigate those effects and how to prepare for recovery.

The webinar from 11 a.m. to noon is free, but business owners should sign up in advance at https://countyofsb.zoom.us/webinar/register/2015875841942/WN_UupvoCfQTyi0ie0N158DZQ to receive emailed information about how to join the presentation.

Among those scheduled to speak are Nancy Anderson, assistant county executive officer; Roger Gilbert, AVP/Government Guaranteed lending manager for Montecito Bank & Trust; and Melissa James, president of REACH 2030, formerly known as the Hourglass Project.

Also slated to speak are Kathy Janega-Dykes, president and chief executive officer of Visit Santa Barbara; Ray McDonald, executive director of Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board; and Kristen Miller, president and CEO of Goleta Chamber of Commerce.