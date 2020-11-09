You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buellton bowling center back on track after COVID-19 slowdown
0 comments
alert top story

Buellton bowling center back on track after COVID-19 slowdown

111620 The Waypoint project 1

The Waypoint Family Entertainment Center in Buellton will move into the permit-issuance phase of the project.

 Contributed Photo, Courtesy of DMHA Architecture + Interior Design

The Waypoint bowling alley project in Buellton, formerly Live Oak Lanes, is once again inching closer to breaking ground after a slowdown in progress due to COVID-19, according to project manager and principal architect Michael Holliday of Santa Barbara-based DMHA Architecture + Interior Design.

Holliday, who represents client Carol Peterson, local owner and manger of the 10.26-acre property where the family entertainment center will be constructed, said that building plans had been submitted to the City of Buellton and the County of Santa Barbara Building Department for a check review and comments, but that the comments returned have been on hold since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March.

111620 The Waypoint project 4

A rendering of the Waypoint Family Entertainment Center to be constructed in Buellton features a contemporary ranch-style architecture.

“We are very excited to get re-started on this project after almost an 8-month delay," Holliday said, noting that Peterson recently authorized architects and engineers to move forward with preparing plans for the next phase. "Our design and engineering team is ready to begin work, and the next phases of effort will be focused on addressing plan check comments and responses required for building permit approval."

According to building plans, the two-story 40,040 square-foot Waypoint Family Entertainment Center to be located at 290 E. Highway 246 behind Antonio's Pizza in Buellton, will feature 18 bowling lanes, a large video arcade for both youth and adults, a ground floor restaurant, snack bar and grill area along with both indoor and outdoor dining areas. The second floor will include both private and administrative offices and storage space. 

An eventual "Phase 2" of the project, Holliday explained, will feature room for an additional upstairs restaurant and bar, private meeting rooms along with an exterior elevated deck area for dining with expansive views of the Santa Ynez River and nearby mountains. Additional site amenities to be constructed will include parking for 178 cars, an outdoor patio and amphitheater, BBQ areas, two bocci ball courts and outdoor community areas.

111620 The Waypoint project 3

Phase 2 of the Waypoint Family Entertainment Center project will feature room for an additional upstairs restaurant and bar, private meeting rooms along with an exterior elevated deck area for dining with expansive views of the Santa Ynez River and nearby mountains.

To address public safety post COVID-19, Phase 1 plans are set to include high ceilings, open interior spaces, large exterior open areas and state-of-the-art ventilation systems.

"We are still investigating what specific changes and engineering revisions may be appropriate to ensure the health and safety of the future users of the facility,” Holliday said.

111620 The Waypoint project 2

An exterior ground-level overview of the Waypoint Family Entertainment Center project in Buellton will feature parking for 178 cars, an outdoor patio and amphitheater, barbecue areas, two bocci ball courts and outdoor community areas.
+14
Update: Ibarra, Luke win Santa Ynez school district seats; Lompoc, Santa Maria incumbents stay put

Update: Ibarra, Luke win Santa Ynez school district seats; Lompoc, Santa Maria incumbents stay put

Final election results for six northern Santa Barbara County school district races show that challengers Jose Juan Ibarra and Stephen Luke have won the two open board seats for the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District. Lompoc Unified School District incumbent Bill Heath and Santa Maria Joint Union High School District incumbents Jack C. Garvin and Amy Lopez will return to their seats for another term. 

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Winners announced for 11th annual Solvang Scarecrow Fest
Local

Winners announced for 11th annual Solvang Scarecrow Fest

  • Updated

The Solvang Chamber of Commerce on Thursday announced this year's Scarecrow Fest winners, closing out the 11th annual Halloween-themed event that invites locals, tourists, and Solvang merchants alike to judge and vote on scarecrow creations displayed in front of participating businesses.

Solvang community input sought on development of 'Old Lumberyard'
Local

Solvang community input sought on development of 'Old Lumberyard'

  • Updated

The City of Solvang City Council and Planning Commission are seeking input from members of the community on the proposed construction of the 2-acre lot formerly occupied by Skytt lumberyard on the Mission Drive side and purchased by Santa Barbara-based developer Ed St. George.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News