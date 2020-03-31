Buellton bowling, 'Waypoint Family Entertainment Center,' closes in on construction

+3 Rethinking Live Oak Lanes: Developers seek multiple changes to Buellton entertainment center Developers of the Live Oak Lanes family entertainment center have asked for multiple modifications to the plans that were approved in April 20…

Holliday estimates that a final approval is slated for as early as this summer.

"Permits are expected to be ready to issue by mid summer 2020, and preliminary site grading scheduled to start shortly thereafter," Holliday said, adding that design updates will be detailed as the project moves forward.

Massoud Abolhoda, the building and safety manager for the county Planning and Development Department, said that he expects the first cycle of reviews that involve specific project building codes will be complete by late March.

"As to how long it will take for [the] project to get permitted, that depends, in part, on how quickly the design team responds to our corrections and how many cycles of reviews it takes to get all comments resolved," Abolhoda said, adding that each review cycle takes between 15 and 30 days.

Two rechecks after the initial review, which is underway, are customary, according to Abolhoda.

"I would say we should expect at least four months from now to get project approved, provided the design team responds to comments in each cycle within 30 days," he said. "However, due to [the] current health crisis, it is rather hard to rely on this estimate."

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.

