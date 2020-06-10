Buellton Senior Center Thrift Shop grand reopening slated for June 13

After a grand reopening slated for Saturday, June 13, the Buellton Senior Center Thrift Shop will have new hours of operation, Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

According to a spokesperson for the thrift shop, the entire retail space and all of its merchandise on display have been and will continue to be professionally sanitized in accordance with COVID-19 safety guidelines.

The shop is filled with toys, books, knickknacks, jewelry, kitchen items, and clothes for all ages, including hand-decorated gift bags and crocheted items created by local artist Connie.

Donations of gently used (or new) merchandise are being accepted on Wednesdays from 12-4 p.m. and on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All proceeds from the volunteer-run thrift shop benefit the Buellton Senior Center's Meals on Wheels program which feeds local seniors.

For more information, call 805-688-5073, or visit the store at 56 West Hwy 246, Buellton.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.

