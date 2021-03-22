Buellton's Industrial Eats spawns hip new eatery Eye on I in downtown Lompoc

New and hip farm-to-table eatery Eye on I has made its home at former restaurant space The Beach in downtown Lompoc.

Characteristic of sister property Industrial Eats in Buellton, Eye on I features a glowing wood-fired pizza oven, plethora of exotic dishes made from locally sourced ingredients and a colorful menu inscribed daily on brown butcher paper pinned to the shop's wall.

While Eye on I's menu might feature fare that is uncustomary to the Lompoc Valley, restaurant manager and menu co-creator Heather Hovey believes locals are eager to learn and try new things.

"We're just trying to do stuff that people don't normally get around here," she said, noting that all produce is sourced from local farmers. "We're cooking with the seasons."

Hovey explained that all proteins are made in-house, including the sausage and bacon. The chicken is cured in a Koji rice marinade, a Japanese product that requires a multistep process and also is responsible for producing sake and soy sauce.

Homemade dog biscuits on display at the front counter are locally sourced — comprised of eggs gathered from Lompoc's Motley Crew Ranch and ground bone, chicken and duck stock from Mary's free range chicken farms located on the Central Coast.