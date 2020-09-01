Buellton's historic bar and restaurant Tavern at Zaca Creek recently reopened for business after nearly two decades of closure.

The tavern — which was originally built by Jim Buell whose family founded the city back in 1917 — held a public grand reopening on Aug. 22 at its bucolic Buellton location.

The event kicked off Zaca Creek's new daily hours of operation, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 5:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Led by executive chef Kaitlyn Paul, the restaurant's culinary program is centered on fresh, local ingredients harvested and raised by Central Coast farmers, ranchers and fisherman, a spokeswoman for the tavern said.

The program also involves a developing onsite American fullblood Wagyu butchery and educational caviar program.

Daily lunch and dinner service is offered on Zaca Creek's 1,000-square-foot outdoor covered patio, in observance of COVID-19 safety measures.

The tavern's beverage and craft cocktail program is steered by Stephen Villa, Zaca Creek’s general manager and wine director, which features a rotating cocktail menu with signature drinks and variations on classics. An extensive listing of spirits, liqueurs and wine is available.

Zaca Creek is located at 1297 Jonata Park Road in Buellton.

For more information, contact 805-688-2412, email reservations@zaca-creek.com, or visit visit zaca-creek.com.

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News.

