Chumash Casino Resort closed through end of March due to coronavirus

Days after announcing the cancellation of scheduled shows and postponement of future concerts, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians elected to temporarily close the Chumash Casino Resort through the end of the month.
Tribe members will continue to monitor progress of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and take necessary precautions based on governmental directives, according to Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.
“As uncertainty surrounding this threat escalates on an hourly basis, our tribe has decided to proceed with extreme caution and temporarily close the Chumash Casino Resort," Kahn said. "The health and welfare of the community is our immediate concern. We will remain in close communication with local, state and federal agencies to discuss the latest developments.”
During the projected closure, employees will be compensated.
A reopening date will be determined upon continued monitoring of the situation.
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.