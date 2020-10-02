Chumash Casino Resort goes pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The Chumash Casino Resort kicked off its annual "Project Pink" promotion on Oct. 1 in observance of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month — the annual October campaign that aims to bring attention to the value of screening and early detection while raising funds for cancer research.

A portion of proceeds from this year's monthlong campaign will be donated, along with a dollar-for-dollar matching grant from the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation, to Mission Hope Cancer Center, according to a spokeswoman for the resort.

The center is supported by the Marian Regional Medical Center Foundation.

A number of pink-colored nibbles, specialty desserts and drinks will be available for purchase at eateries located throughout the resort property, including the Grains & Grounds sandwich shop, the Center Bar and Willows restaurant.

“Each year, our food and beverage team rises to the occasion both in the preparation and execution of its Project Pink campaign,” said Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “I know our team members are excited to share their pink creations with our guests and raise funds for a great cause.”