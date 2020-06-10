Chumash Casino Resort reopens after 3-month closure

The Chumash Casino Resort reopened its doors with heightened safety restrictions on Wednesday afternoon, following a three-month closure due to COVID-19.

Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, said the resort has tapped into its resources to purchase high-tech equipment and materials to modify the way they do business because of the pandemic.

"As we developed a plan for reopening, we listened to the medical experts, we abided by Gov. Gavin Newsom's phased reopening plan, and we made a significant reinvestment in our operation to create a safe environment everyone can enjoy while still being vigilant to slow the spread of this virus," he said.

Upon entrance, patrons are now greeted by touchless temperature-checking kiosks that will screen customers and employees entering the facility to ensure they are not running a temperature. Wellness stickers will be provided to each individual once temperature is confirmed to be within normal range.

In addition to reduced seating on the gaming floor, patrons will be protected by plexiglass shields affixed between slot machines and at game tables.

Patrons are asked to practice social distancing, frequent and thorough hand-washing and mask-wearing while on the property.

"... Our team has worked diligently to prepare for this moment, and we're confident that our new safety guidelines will help protect our team members and guests while they're on property," Kahn said.