Chumash Casino Resort reports 5 new low-risk cases of COVID-19

The Chumash Casino Resort confirmed on Thursday that five employees recently tested positive for COVID-19, nearly two weeks after their first low-risk case was reported.

According to the casino, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department determined that the five new cases are low-risk and were not contracted on the property.

A statement issued by John Elliott, CEO for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, explained that due to the stringent safety measures being taken by the casino and its employees to ensure the safety of guests and fellow team members, including proper use of PPE and limited interactions with guests, a risk assessment based on Santa Barbara County Public Health Department criteria determined the new cases to be low-risk, meaning there was minimal contact and exposure to guests and other employees.

"As part of our risk assessment, we determined that an employee who had close contact with fellow team members was later determined to be positive for COVID-19," Elliott stated. "Out of an abundance of caution, we tested an entire shift of employees who had access to the positive employee. Of the nearly 40 who were tested, all tests came back negative for COVID-19, and we attribute those negative test results to the strict safety measures that have been implemented with guest and employee safety in mind.”