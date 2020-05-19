City of Solvang, People Helping People team up to help seniors, restaurants in need

Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People (PHP) has teamed up with the City of Solvang, and several Solvang restaurants to help feed Solvang-based seniors facing food insecurity.

The Great Plates Delivered program which is funded by the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) and the CA Office of Emergency Services, is designed to deliver three hot meals daily to individuals/couples over 65 and adults 60-64 who are at high-risk of contracting COVID-19 and experiencing difficulty accessing meals while staying at home.

Those eligible must also fall below 600% of the federal income poverty level – approximately $74,000 – and must not be receiving other federal or state food subsidies such as CalFresh, according to the program guidelines.

A second objective drawn out in the Great Plates program, is to support local restaurants and other food providers/agricultural workers who have closed or are struggling to remain open due to COVID-19 mitigation strategies.

As such, restaurants who fall within this level of need, are being contracted to prepare nutritious and creative meals within federal guidelines, for seniors in need who are living within the city of Solvang.

According to PHP Chief Program Officer Mayra Ramos, as space is available other seniors in need located around the Santa Ynez Valley would be eligible to apply. There is a limit of 150 clients per day.