City of Solvang to host community workshop at Vets Hall on proposed development project
City of Solvang to host community workshop at Vets Hall on proposed development project

The City of Solvang announced that it will hold a community workshop on June 27 for the purpose of discussing and gathering public input on the blended-use project in downtown Solvang, proposed by residential developer Ed St. George of Santa Barbara.

In observance of social distancing guidelines, three separate workshop sessions will be conducted at the Solvang Veterans Hall, 1745 Mission Drive, and facilitated by city staff and St. George.

In response to the feedback of local residents who at a May 26 special council meeting opposed St. George's initial proposal to develop the area at and near the “Old Lumberyard”, the Veterans Memorial Hall sites and Solvang Park's adjacent public parking lot, a spokesperson for the city said that an alternative development proposal which would incorporate the large hall of the Veterans Memorial building as a centerpiece, will be discussed at the scheduled one-day workshop.

“These are the first workshop opportunities for public feedback to the City,” Solvang Mayor Ryan Toussaint said, clarifying that no decisions will be made at the workshop. “The entire community is the stakeholder for the future of Solvang, and vision of development."

At each workshop session, attendees will have the opportunity to review sketches of the updated development concepts, ask questions and give feedback via comment cards.

The city spokesperson noted that the workshop sessions are for the sole purpose of collecting feedback from the community, which may lead to further modified concepts to be considered.

"As we think about Solvang’s future, we should be mindful of the COVID-19 pandemic imprint on all communities across the globe," said Toussaint. "Outdoor space and smart development will be important elements to maintain, and continue to evolve, Solvang’s charm which has been built by generations. We very much look forward to public input at this workshop series.”

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

