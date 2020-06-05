City of Solvang to host community workshop at Vets Hall on proposed development project

The City of Solvang announced that it will hold a community workshop on June 27 for the purpose of discussing and gathering public input on the blended-use project in downtown Solvang, proposed by residential developer Ed St. George of Santa Barbara.
In observance of social distancing guidelines, three separate workshop sessions will be conducted at the Solvang Veterans Hall, 1745 Mission Drive, and facilitated by city staff and St. George.
In response to the feedback of local residents who at a May 26 special council meeting opposed St. George's initial proposal to develop the area at and near the “Old Lumberyard”, the Veterans Memorial Hall sites and Solvang Park's adjacent public parking lot, a spokesperson for the city said that an alternative development proposal which would incorporate the large hall of the Veterans Memorial building as a centerpiece, will be discussed at the scheduled one-day workshop.
“These are the first workshop opportunities for public feedback to the City,” Solvang Mayor Ryan Toussaint said, clarifying that no decisions will be made at the workshop. “The entire community is the stakeholder for the future of Solvang, and vision of development."
At each workshop session, attendees will have the opportunity to review sketches of the updated development concepts, ask questions and give feedback via comment cards.
The city spokesperson noted that the workshop sessions are for the sole purpose of collecting feedback from the community, which may lead to further modified concepts to be considered.
"As we think about Solvang’s future, we should be mindful of the COVID-19 pandemic imprint on all communities across the globe," said Toussaint. "Outdoor space and smart development will be important elements to maintain, and continue to evolve, Solvang’s charm which has been built by generations. We very much look forward to public input at this workshop series.”
With the exception of intersecting cross-streets, Copenhagen drive will be closed to vehicles and opened to foot traffic from Alisal Road to Second Street.
In compliance with social distancing guidelines, public ceremonies were held off this year.
Santa Barbara County confirmed 13 additional COVID-19 cases among residents on Friday, eight of which are located in Santa Maria.
Winning for kids: Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County raises over $250K, launches new programs
After two months, the Boy & Girls Clubs have reported a cumulative distribution of food serving more than 75,603 individuals in six communities.
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.