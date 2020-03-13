Coronavirus in Santa Barbara County: Chumash Casino Resort cancels concerts

Tonight's John Fogerty concert and the Saturday, March 14 Prince Royce shows at the Chumash Casino Resort have been canceled, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians said in a statement. The update comes as an increasing number of events throughout Santa Barbara County are canceled or postponed due to growing coronavirus concerns.
The tribe said they have elected to cancel this week's shows and postpone all future concerts at the Chumash Casino Resort until further notice.
Refunds on tickets purchased via credit card will be automatically refunded to patrons within seven to 10 business days, and those who made a cash purchase can request a refund at the CLUB inside the casino.
The tribe said they will continue to provide updates regarding the status of future concert dates in the weeks to come.
Live updates can be accessed on the Chumash Casino Resort Facebook page @chumashcasino and they can be reached at (800) 248-6274.
Series: Impact and reaction to Coronavirus in Santa Barbara County
We are working hard to get answers about the impact and reaction to the coronavirus in Santa Barbara County, this is a collection of those stories. Follow our Facebook page to get the 'Coronavirus Latest,' bringing you news on the fight against the spread of the virus from the around the world. Do you have a question about coronavirus in Santa Barbara County? The Santa Maria Times news staff will work to answer your questions. Post them to our Facebook page, or email MCooley@Leecentralcoastnews.com
Santa Barbara County Association of Governments has canceled nonessential public meetings and special events into early April in response to a…
The Santa Maria Raceway at Stadium805 has canceled or postponed all events scheduled for the rest of March.
After careful consideration, the Marian Foundation’s annual community fundraiser, Day of Hope, will be rescheduled from April 8 to a later dat…
Coronavirus: Lucia Mar Unified School District cancels classes at all levels, all schools for two weeks
Classes for students at all grade levels and all schools were canceled Friday by Lucia Mar Unifed School District, starting Monday and continu…
Due to developing coronavirus concerns, all schools in Santa Barbara County will be closed by Wednesday, March 18, and will not resume classes…
For the first time in 34 years, the city of Lompoc will not host its annual SpringFest celebration. The event, which typically kicks off the l…
When bad things happen, taking people by surprise, the real enemy is fear. That’s as true in war as it is on the highway when you are confront…
Santa Barbara County officials limit court personnel, Main Jail visitation in response to coronavirus
Santa Barbara County officials on Thursday limited the number of court personnel required to work, and will suspend visitation at the Main Jai…
More than a dozen Lompoc events called off due to coronavirus, including State of City, concerts, Empty Bowls fundraiser; Aquatic Center also shuttered
With the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak continuing to grow, several Lompoc-area organizations have announced that they will either postpone or canc…
In response to the growing coronavirus crisis, Lompoc Unified School District announced Friday that it will be canceling classes beginning Mar…
The city of Santa Maria is postponing and canceling a number of city events scheduled in the coming weeks following a local health emergency d…
A public health emergency due to the COVID-19 global pandemic was declared Thursday by Santa Barbara County public health officials, making th…
Tonight's John Fogerty concert and the Saturday, March 14 Prince Royce shows at the Chumash Casino Resort have been canceled, the Santa Ynez B…
ASanta Maria company that supplies microbiology products worldwide is being swamped with orders for equipment used in testing for the coronavi…
In an effort to keep you informed on changes, postponements or cancellations of events on the Central Coast due to coronavirus precautions we …
If the Central Coast experiences a COVID-19 outbreak, officials with Foodbank of Santa Barbara County expect the need for nutritional assistan…
Coronavirus in Santa Barbara County: School district activities, local events canceled to limit transmision
Event organizers and school districts in Santa Barbara County have begun to postpone and cancel upcoming events and activities after an announ…
In an effort to keep you informed on changes, postponements or cancellations of events on the Central Coast due to coronavirus precautions we …
Though none of the nation's roughly 1,500 coronavirus cases have popped up in Santa Barbara or San Luis Obispo counties, the area's athletic s…
Several Lompoc events called off amid coronavirus concerns, including State of City, Empty Bowls fundraiser
With the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak continuing to grow, several Lompoc-area organizations on Thursday either postponed or canceled upcoming events.
The Buellton Wine & Chili Festival has been postponed until Aug. 30, according to a Facebook post, because of new state guidelines suggest…
The Big West Conference announced on Thursday that all athletic events involving its nine member schools have been suspended indefinitely, eff…
The Lompoc Concert Association announced Thursday that it has canceled its show that had been scheduled for Friday, March 13, due to concerns …
COVID-19 is probably infecting Santa Barbara County residents and has been for about a month, one health care official believes, but no one wh…
Although there have been no reported cases of coronavirus in Santa Barbara County, Lompoc Valley Medical Center officials are making preparati…
While there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Santa Barbara County, local hospitals are being instructed by county and state public…
Coronavirus in Santa Barbara County: Limit 'emotional contagion,' make plans for 'social distancing'
As the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 rises in California, the public panic surrounding the potential arrival of the virus in Santa Bar…
Coronavirus in Santa Barbara County: Airports taking coronavirus precautions as regular travel continues
Despite increasing levels of COVID-19 cases in California, travel has been mainly unaffected at airports in Santa Barbara County, where there …
Amid concerns surrounding the coronavirus, a local blood service provider is encouraging healthy patients to continue donating blood to preven…
Alecture scheduled for this weekend at Lompoc Valley Medical Center has been canceled due to concerns about COVID-19, a hospital spokeswoman a…
This year’s “State of the Base” presentation, held annually at Vandenberg Air Force Base, has been postponed due to concerns surrounding the C…
Coronavirus in Santa Barbara County: Local schools to remain open, despite UCSB's move to 'remote instruction'
While the University of California, Santa Barbara has moved all courses online due to coronavirus concerns, other universities and K-12 school…
In an effort to halt the spread of the coronavirus, local Catholic parishes and schools have established guidelines to limit contact between c…
Scheduled shows at the Chumash Casino Resort, including Bonnie Raitt's concert, will go on as planned, according to Director of Public Relatio…
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.