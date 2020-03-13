You are the owner of this article.
Coronavirus in Santa Barbara County: Chumash Casino Resort cancels concerts
From the March 13 recap: Solvang news you may have missed this week series

Tonight's John Fogerty concert and the Saturday, March 14 Prince Royce shows at the Chumash Casino Resort have been canceled, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians said in a statement. The update comes as an increasing number of events throughout Santa Barbara County are canceled or postponed due to growing coronavirus concerns.

The tribe said they have elected to cancel this week's shows and postpone all future concerts at the Chumash Casino Resort until further notice.

Refunds on tickets purchased via credit card will be automatically refunded to patrons within seven to 10 business days, and those who made a cash purchase can request a refund at the CLUB inside the casino. 

The tribe said they will continue to provide updates regarding the status of future concert dates in the weeks to come.

Live updates can be accessed on the Chumash Casino Resort Facebook page @chumashcasino and they can be reached at (800) 248-6274.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

