You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
CVS Solvang set to open its door this Saturday
0 comments
alert featured

CVS Solvang set to open its door this Saturday

As one door closes another one opens. Star Drugs of Santa Ynez officially closed its doors to the public April 24, ushering in a new era and a new local business.

According to a spokesperson for Solvang, CVS Pharmacy is slated to open its doors Saturday in the Merkantile Shopping Center next to New Frontiers Natural Marketplace if the final fire and building inspection go as planned. 

A pharmacy tech with Star Drugs explained that all customer files and prescriptions will be immediately transferred to CVS Pharmacy in Solvang, starting April 24.

CVS will adopt Star Drugs' phone number for the next 90 days, where questions will continue to be fielded: 805-688-6898. 

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News