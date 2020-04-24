CVS Solvang set to open its door this Saturday

As one door closes another one opens. Star Drugs of Santa Ynez officially closed its doors to the public April 24, ushering in a new era and a new local business.

According to a spokesperson for Solvang, CVS Pharmacy is slated to open its doors Saturday in the Merkantile Shopping Center next to New Frontiers Natural Marketplace if the final fire and building inspection go as planned.

A pharmacy tech with Star Drugs explained that all customer files and prescriptions will be immediately transferred to CVS Pharmacy in Solvang, starting April 24.