Downtown Santa Ynez holding outdoor art market this Saturday

Downtown Santa Ynez will play host to an inaugural outdoor art market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, featuring the creative works of North County artisans.

The outside event, sponsored by the Santa Ynez Chamber of Commerce, will be held at the vacant lot on Meadowvale and Highway 246, across from the Santa Ynez Mercantile, and is free and open to the public.

According to Linda Small, executive director of Santa Ynez Chamber of Commerce, local vendors to be featured will include students from the Santa Maria Cultural and Creative Arts Center.

Items for sale will include handmade beads, paintings and other fine art, home décor, jewelry, woodworks, decorative tiles and horse tack.

Small said vendors will be lined up at least 12 feet apart on the 12-acre parcel of land, and is suggesting that attendees "wear their walking shoes."

Mask wearing will be required and vendor booths will follow strict COVID-19 safety guidelines to ensure public health.

According to Small, the Chamber is planning a monthly Third Saturday calendar of events that include additional outdoor cinema experiences, art markets and more.

"Hopefully, we'll build on this and have it become a way for local artisans to promote their work while promoting the township of Santa Ynez," Small said.