The magic of the holidays was released into the Santa Ynez air on Tuesday evening, when the township's live, 55-foot redwood tree, located on Sagunto Street in the heart of downtown, was illuminated by hundreds of twinkling white lights and topped with a star.

Hosted by the Santa Ynez Chamber of Commerce, this year's event continued a long-running Dec. 1 tradition but with added safety measures due to the pandemic.

Chamber Executive Director Linda Small reported that because the turnout was intimate, attendees were treated to the staging of Santa and Mrs. Claus in front of the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum.

"Santa was roped off — about 12 feet of distance all the way around," said Small, noting that kids adapted to social distancing measures that had been implemented.

Small said that despite the new changes, children opted to take distanced photos near the jolly pair, who were positioned on an antique carriage.

While the Grinch made his rounds visiting with families, young attendees flocked to decorated storefronts lit with holiday cheer, and others took a moment to mail off their postage-free letters to Santa in a special mailbox located in front of the museum and historic Santa Ynez Library.

The Santa Ynez Chamber is encouraging visitors to tag @sychamber in their favorite downtown Santa Ynez holiday images.

A Toys for Tots donation drop-off box, supplied by Leslie Garcia of Edward Jones, also is located in front of Pony Espresso.

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News.

