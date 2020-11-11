Elaine Revelle: Mashed potatoes three different ways

According to my answering machine, my identity has been compromised, Social Security in danger of being dropped and computer on the fritz.

Should I be scared? Should I call the caller’s number? My response: no response.

These, of course, are the dreaded robocalls.

That’s not the end of it. One day, my “favorite grandson” called saying he needed “help,” and this time it was a real person. In a teenager’s voice, he proceeded with a sad tale. However, when I interrupted to advise him that my favorite (and only) grandson was standing right beside me, he hung up … quickly!

That’s not the end of it. I’ve been “alerted” that my car warranty needs renewing and my furnace needs checking.

It doesn’t stop there. Via email, my email account is being shut down/discontinued; Wells Fargo and CitiBank are canceling my credit cards (don’t have either); plus, my PayPal and Amazon accounts have been debited/billed for big money shipments to some guy in Florida?

I don’t have PayPal or Amazon accounts and don’t click on the link I need to click on to “fix."

So, I’m serving notice to these scammers. Don’t bother with me; I’m small peanuts and not worth your time.

You might think these would stress me out; it doesn’t. I just ignore them, but I am getting tired of hitting the delete button.

If I were to be stressed, I’d be turning to one of my comfort foods, which, incidentally, fall mostly into the “white” food category. Tapioca pudding, vanilla ice cream, mashed potatoes, etc. And, along those lines, I got to thinking of my favorite ways to serve potatoes. With the holidays just around the corner and mashed potatoes usually a festive dinner component, I figured now’s the time to trot them out.