Elayne Klasson: Baker's Table — The Third Place

"The third place," just like in the old television show Cheers, is a place where everybody knows your name. It’s not home—where they have to take you in. It’s not work (or school), where we spend many hours, but don’t necessarily find emotional sustenance. It’s that other place—where you feel comfortable, at ease and welcome. That’s the third place.

For me, that place is Baker’s Table in Santa Ynez. There, since 2012, proprietor Amy Dixon has created a warm environment for eating, grabbing a cup of good coffee and, likely or not, finding a familiar face for a quick hello and smile or maybe even a longer conversation when you pull up a chair and share some delicious food with a friend.

The pandemic meant that Baker’s Table had to close its doors to in-house dining these past few months. Take-out and delivery continued, but until this past week, there was no chance to sit and enjoy in the traditional sense of a restaurant. Even now, as it re-opened for in-house dining, Baker’s Table, like all other restaurants in the Santa Ynez Valley, doesn’t really look like it did pre-pandemic. Masks cover our facial expressions; tapes on the floor measure out space required to maintain social distance. People can no longer linger and kibbutz.

But, this column isn’t really about what we’re missing in these strange times of the pandemic. That list is endless and includes our sense of safety and security. What I want to describe is another role that Amy Dixon and the Baker’s Table has taken on in this time.