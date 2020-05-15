Equal parts vision + toil: peasants FEAST restaurant celebrates six weeks in business

A typical day for Michael and Sarah Cherney, co-owners of downtown Solvang eatery peasants FEAST, looks a lot different than what the couple had envisioned five months ago when they entered negotiations to lease space 487 Atterdag Road.

"We were mentally destroyed after the announcement," Michael remembered, referring to Gov. Newsom's March 15 call for the closure of non-essential businesses like their 15-day-old restaurant. "We were asking ourselves, 'what are we going to do?'"

Against the trusted advice of restaurateurs in the area and despite their landlord Aaron Petersen waiving a contractual agreement requiring them to open within 30 days, Michael and Sarah made the decision to press on with their initial April 1 soft launch.

And they haven't looked back.

When Sarah, general manager, isn't buzzing around the 7,000-square-foot lot single-handedly managing all front-of-the-house tasks centered around taking and delivering customer pickup orders, the one-time elementary school teacher is simultaneously homeschooling the couple's two children Sabien, 13, and Reina, 11, at the family's restaurant.