Pastor Brian Halterman and wife Renee, founders of the Micah Mission, have been named the eighth nominees for the 11th annual Valley of the Flowers Peace Prize.

The Haltermans are being recognized for their “never say quit“ attitude and tireless work to identify and meet the needs of the homeless and marginalized populations of the Lompoc area.

Both the program and its founders have become the go-to place for those who need help finding assistance through community and county programs, according to Peace Prize officials.

Brian and Renee have demonstrated what it means to truly spend their love on people, said officials, noting that over the past three years the Haltermans have seen families reunited, helped people become housed and retain housing, seen lives restored, and helped people feel their worth and value again.

The couple moved to Lompoc and joined Trinity Church in 2007, where they ministered with various young people’s programs for 10 years and gave time to the church’s outreach program, which continues to provide a weekly shower and meal for those in need.

Since 2017, the Haltermans have turned their focus to the homeless and marginalized in the area, as they were propelled to support the riverbed cleanup and triage center, and inspired to establish Micah Mission, a nonprofit agency headquartered in the former DMV building on North B Street in Lompoc.

On Sunday evenings, Micah Mission serves a soup and sandwich meal. In addition, Brian, who also serves as CEO, leads a worship service to connect with people of all ages and life stages.

Brian serves on the Lompoc Unified School District's school attendance review board, works with the Lompoc Collaborative for the Homeless and is part of the executive team for Good Samaritan. He also works with numerous county homeless agencies.

Other 2020 Peace Prize nominees are the Singing Simmons Sisters, Business Book Club, tai chi teacher Yuka Freeman, teenage school board candidate Alexander Murkison, five leaders of the Black Lives Matter March, grassroots philanthropist Veronica Williams and social worker Tara DeLira. Nominations closed Dec. 1.

The 11th annual Peace Prize ceremony is scheduled for Jan. 31 at the Valley of the Flowers United Church of Christ, 3346 Constellation Road, Vandenberg Village.

Youngest Lompoc school board candidate Alexander Murkison named Peace Prize nominee While the aim to improve mental health resources for local schools remains central to his campaign, Murkison, who is Black, said he also hopes to cast a wider net on youth representation and diversity while serving on the school board.

Robin Dunaetz, Ashley Costa, founders of book club for social change, named second nominees for Valley of Flowers Peace Prize Upon witnessing the televised murder of Floyd in late May by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who kneeled on Floyd's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, Dunaetz and Costa recalled feeling shocked and concerned about the issues of fair policing and social justice.

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0