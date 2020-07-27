Free program offered on company child care by Softec, CEO Roundtables
Free program offered on company child care by Softec, CEO Roundtables

A free discussion of how businesses can provide their own child care program for their employees will be presented in a virtual format from 8 to 9 a.m. Friday via Zoom by Softec and Central Coast CEO Roundables.

Bob Dumouchel, program administrator for CEO Roundtables and a Softec board member, noted the child care system was overloaded before the pandemic struck, and without a solution, businesses have many highly qualified employees that can’t return to work.

Dumouchel said one possible alternative is a company-sponsored child care center, but creating the program is not easy, adding that many have tried it but few have done it.

A company that succeeded is Trust Automation of San Luis Obispo under the leadership of Ty and Trudie Safreno, who will share their story and experiences with other Central Coast business leaders who are exploring options.

A question-and-answer session will follow their presentation.

Those planning to participate are asked to notify Dumouchel at bob@smsrd.com and request the Zoom link.

