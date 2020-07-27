‘It’s been a good journey’: Olsen’s Danish Village Bakery in Solvang celebrates 50 years

For nearly as long as they've been married, 54 years, Bent and Susy have owned and operated Olsen’s Danish Village Bakery in downtown Solvang, where each day they peddle their locally-famous fresh breads, cookies, cakes and pastries to the patrons they call family.

The Olsens will celebrate 50 years in business on Saturday, Aug. 1, with a daylong golden anniversary fete on their outside patio complete with Kringle, layered cake, coffee and music. And everyone is invited.

Looking to each other in anticipation of what the other might say, Susy Olsen, 76, a small-framed Italian woman with a spark in her eyes, takes stock of the legacy they've built.

"My favorite part of the journey has been the people" she said, remembering the many years of juggling business operations while raising three children — one of which is today a baker and will at some point carry on the family business. "When I used to take a day off, I would still come in. I missed the people."

Bent Olsen, 76, said of the likely millions of patrons they've served over the last 50 years, his fondest memories reside with the community.

"We have met so many wonderful people," he said. "We have made good friends with many people, and have stayed good friends. Many we've known ever since we first came to this country. It's been a good journey."

Then and now

Looking back at the years that brought them to where they are now, Olsen acknowledged that although they managed their business conservatively, some setbacks were out of their control, namely, the energy crisis of 1973 which impacted both national and local economies.