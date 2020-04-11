You are the owner of this article.
It's a Buellton Easter: Local businesses welcome egg-hunters, big and small
Instead of traditional Easter baskets, egg-hunters big and small brandished digital cameras and iPhones at Buellton's first “physically distant” weekend Easter egg hunt extravaganza

Co-sponsored by the Buellton Chamber of Commerce, Flying Flags RV Resort and Sideways Inn, the springtime fête invited egg hunters of all ages to show off their photography skills for a chance to be entered into the grand prize drawing for a two-night stay in a tiki tent at Flying Flags this summer.

Given a break from clouds and showers, Saturday offered sun and blue skies to seekers as they traveled around town with ease, snapping photos of Easter eggs on display in the windows of participating Buellton retailers.

Locals traveling by foot, vehicle and bike could be seen taking turns in front of storefront windows, waiting for their opportunity to creatively capture the Easter bunny's contributions on film.

Observing social distancing orders amid COVID-19 concerns, Sideways Inn/Sideways Lounge General Manager Lydia Thomas helped coordinate the event to stand in place of Buellton's annual Easter egg hunt, which many local children look forward to each year.

Thomas said despite the challenging time for many, the goal of the event is to bring a little bit of hope and pride to the Santa Ynez Valley while showing support for local businesses.

All Easter egg photo submissions should be emailed to Flying Flags at flyingflags@highwaywestvacations.com or through Facebook Messenger at Flying Flags RV Resort & Campground before 5 p.m. Sunday, April 12, to be entered into the drawing. 

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

