It's a Buellton Easter: Local businesses welcome egg-hunters, big and small

Instead of traditional Easter baskets, egg-hunters big and small brandished digital cameras and iPhones at Buellton's first “physically distant” weekend Easter egg hunt extravaganza.

Co-sponsored by the Buellton Chamber of Commerce, Flying Flags RV Resort and Sideways Inn, the springtime fête invited egg hunters of all ages to show off their photography skills for a chance to be entered into the grand prize drawing for a two-night stay in a tiki tent at Flying Flags this summer.

Given a break from clouds and showers, Saturday offered sun and blue skies to seekers as they traveled around town with ease, snapping photos of Easter eggs on display in the windows of participating Buellton retailers.