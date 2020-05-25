Jamie Edlin: I brake for mushrooms at Wolfe Family Farms

Earthy, savory mushrooms. I love them! I brake for mushrooms as I did when a sign stopped me on Fredensborg Canyon Road in Solvang. It read “Wolfe Family Farms” with a large hand-drawn mushroom.

There was a phone number. I called.

Julian Wolfe answered. He told me what varieties of mushrooms were available. I requested a pound of mixed varietals. Julian met me at the top of his drive. He wore his mask and gloves. I wore mine. Standing beside a cargo container-cum-farm stand, he handed me a cardboard box of mushrooms in exchange for a fist full of cash. I hurried home, recipes spinning in my head.

Julian has been interested in food since childhood. Annual trips to the south of France, where his uncle and aunt had a farm in a small mountain-top village, ignited Julian’s passion for cooking. It was there that family regularly gathered outdoors around an open wood-burning fire. Using ingredients farmed on site or sourced locally, they would cook platters of paella and other Mediterranean specialties.