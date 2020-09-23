Jamie Edlin: Motley Crew Ranch is heart and soul

I haven’t eaten anything that walks on four legs — or hops — since college. I’m somewhat of a humaniac.

Cassidy and Markos Alexandrou are also humaniacs and treat the feathered and furry residents on their ranch with great love and respect.

And so I was particularly interested in visiting Motley Crew Ranch on Hapgood Road in Lompoc, where the couple are raising many of their beloved animals to eventually be consumed as food.

Cassidy grew up with dogs, a pet rabbit and a few chickens on Bainbridge Island in Washington State. She left home in 2005 to study biology at UC Santa Barbara, but, after part-time jobs in the food and wine industries, she changed course and enrolled in Santa Barbara City College’s culinary program.

Markos was raised on Kea, a small island in the Cyclades near Athens Greece where farming, fishing and foraging were the done thing. A postdoctoral research fellowship in biology at UCSB brought him to California in 2011.

The two met at Industrial Eats in Buellton.

It was a blind date, and the chemistry was immediate. They were the last to leave the restaurant that evening after making plans to go spearfishing the next day, and hunting the next. The two obviously had a lot in common. Not long thereafter, Markos moved into the trailer where Cassidy lived on a horse ranch on the Gaviota Coast.