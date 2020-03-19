Jamie Edlin: 'Sea' Stephanie Fish - A day with California's only female sea urchin diver

Recipe: Crépes with uni and caviar

Ingredients:

2 large eggs

1¼ cup milk

1 cup flour

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

3 tablespoons melted butter

½ cup fresh chives finely chopped

1 cup crème fraîche

4 fresh sea urchin roe (uni)

2 tablespoons caviar

Butter for coating the pan

Directions:

Combine eggs, milk, flour, salt and melted butter in blender and pulse for 10 seconds. Fold in ¼ cup chopped chives. Place batter in the refrigerator for 1 hour.

Heat a small non-stick pan. Add butter to coat. Pour 1 ounce batter into the center of the pan and swirl to spread evenly. Cook for 30 seconds and flip. Cook for another 10 seconds and remove to a cutting board to cool. Continue until all batter is used.

Place a single crépe on a dish. Spread a layer of crème fraiche over the crépe. Cover with a second crépe and repeat using 4-5 more crépes, each topped with crème fraiche. Place one uni on top of each pile of crepes. Top each uni with a ½ tablespoon of caviar. Sprinkle the remaining chives over the 4 crépe layered cakes and serve.

Yield: Serves 4