Judith Dale: Santa Ynez Valley Rotary clubs help nonprofits meet new challenges

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, many Valley residents are unable to meet their own basic need. In response, local nonprofits have stepped up to the challenge and are now working non stop to meet the growing demand for food, social and emotional support, as well as financial help. Conversely, these nonprofits’ ability to raise funds to meet those needs has been severely limited by the closing of their income-earning thrift shops and the cancellation of vital fundraising events.

Enter the Santa Ynez Valley Rotary clubs: Buellton, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez and Solvang. Together, the four Rotary clubs have donated $33,500 to 10 local nonprofit organizations.

With this financial help, those nonprofits receiving funds are able to continue their outreach in our community, feeding hundreds of people daily with prepared meals and produce bags. Recipients include homebound seniors, children out of school as well as people who have lost their jobs and are financially strained.

Not only are prepared meals being provided but medications are being delivered, masks are being sewn and distributed, and transportation to medical appointments is being arranged, among other services.