K’Syrah Catering and Events in Solvang becomes Sear Steakhouse

New downtown Solvang eatery Sear Steakhouse is aiming to open its doors March 10, offering farm-sourced dining and a full bar experience at the location of former K’Syrah Catering and Events.

The restaurant will represent the third Santa Ynez Valley hospitality business for owners Demetri (“Jimmy”) and Karen Loizides, the duo behind K’Syrah Catering & Events and Maverick Saloon in Santa Ynez, and the second local business for partner and General Manager Alberto Battaglini, co-owner and operator of Santa Ynez coffee shop Pony Espresso, a restaurant spokeswoman said.

“Due to the events of this past year, our catering platform faced so many limitations," Jimmy Loizides said. "But we still had our farms, and we were still floating the idea of opening a restaurant in K’Syrah’s Solvang space. We just needed that final push, which we received in the form of two great additions to this business: Alberto and Chef Erik."

Chef Erik Dandee, a Vancouver, Washington, native, will command the kitchen, informed by nearly two decades of restaurant experience that include culinary school at Vancouver’s International Air and Hospitality Academy, and Scottsdale Culinary Institute. He also competed on Food Network Canada’s grilling show "Fire Masters" in 2019.