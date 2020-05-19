K’Syrah Catering & Events welcomes new chef; launches daily farm stand, to-go program

While planning for the mid-year opening of their new restaurant and menu concept, K’Syrah Catering & Events has announced the appointment of new Chef de Cuisine, Cullen Campbell, who will take the helm of the 3-year-old farm-to-table cookery.

Campbell, an award-winning chef and previous owner of Crudo restaurant and Okra Cookhouse & Cocktails in Phoneix which earned him the “Chef of the Year” award by the Arizona Culinary Hall of Fame in 2013, says he fell in love with rural Santa Barbara County wine country while at Santa Maria Valley's Presqu’ile Winery for a short stint during the 2019 harvest season.

According to K'Syrah, the new chef will employ his penchant for combining raw ingredients with Mediterranean flavors while utilizing fresh, local elements in their new farm stand menu, as well as the new up and upcoming restaurant menu.

“I am excited to be joining the team at K’Syrah, where we utilize the bountiful provisions this area has to offer,” said Campbell.

Plans and further details about the new restaurant concept and its menu are expected to be announced soon.

K’Syrah recently launched an onsite farm stand which offers house-baked biscuits, ready-to-bake breads, fresh, seasonal soups, house-made Pimento Cheese and a signature, Santa Maria-style hummus. Pre-packed farm boxes and additional gourmet goods and produce from neighboring farms and the K’Syrah farm located miles away from the Solvang venue, are also available for purchase.