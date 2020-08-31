Katie Gorndt named VP of SYV Cottage Hospital

Cottage Health has appointed Katie Gorndt the new vice president of Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital in Solvang, replacing Wende Cappetta, who retired after serving as the hospital’s vice president for 16 years.
She will lead the 11-bed facility that offers inpatient care, a 24-hour emergency department, outpatient surgical services, comprehensive imaging, on-site laboratory and cardiopulmonary rehabilitation.
Gorndt worked as a nurse at Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital in 2013 and rejoined Cottage Health in April 2018 as the Ambulatory Surgical Services director at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Prior to joining Cottage Health, she was the perioperative surgical services director for four years and a nurse and hospital supervisor for nearly two years at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
Gorndt began her career as a surgical technician at Benefis Health System in Great Falls, Montana, and later worked as a critical care nurse at Antelope Valley Hospital.
She holds a master of science in integrated healthcare management as well as a bachelor of science in nursing she earned from Western Governors University. She earned her registered nurse credentials from Antelope Valley College.
