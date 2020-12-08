Leadership Lompoc Valley graduates Class of 2019-20

Seven individuals on Friday graduated from the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce Leadership Lompoc Valley program, after completing a fundraising project to benefit Bridgehouse Homeless Shelter and the Lompoc Food Pantry.
According to a Chamber spokesperson, the Class of 2019-20 participated in a virtual graduation that featured keynote speaker and City Councilman Jeremy Ball, a past chairman of the board of directors for the Chamber. The graduates received recognition and gift cards from Grocery Outlet, Lompoc Beans, Leadership Lompoc Valley mugs and graduation certificates.
Despite new challenges presented by COVID-19, the spokesperson said the class was not deterred and was able to collect online monetary donations through a virtual campaign. They also conducted a food and clothing drive in November at the Lompoc Hilton Garden Inn, in collaboration with Hano Hano Shave Ice, which donated 20% of its proceeds during the event.
Highway 246 near Lompoc fully reopened Friday after a resurfacing project that began Nov. 30 was completed ahead of schedule, a Caltrans Distr…
“We’re so proud of this class of graduates," said President/CEO of the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau Amber Wilson. "Not only did they succeed in developing valuable leadership skills, they were able to successfully keep their commitment to their class project, all while dealing with the current pandemic."
The leadership program, which runs September through May each year, requires participants to organize a grassroots project that fills a need in the community while building upon foundational leadership skills.
Approximately 75% of the class this year was completed in person before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the board of trustees to pivot and create three, monthly virtual classes, the spokesperson said.
The program is designed around monthly meetings — called Topic Days — that feature guest speakers, expert panels, and tours of businesses and public agencies of the Lompoc Valley.
For more information on the program, visit www.lompoc.com/llv.html or call the Chamber office at 805-736-4567.
More than 100 residents of rural Lompoc have petitioned the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors to do something about the noise from an adjacent agricultural operation they say is keeping them up all night.
Students already enrolled with a transfer need not reapply to remain at their present school. However, matriculation from elementary to middle school or from middle to high school will require the submission of a new transfer application.
Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.