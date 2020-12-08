Leadership Lompoc Valley graduates Class of 2019-20

Seven individuals on Friday graduated from the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce Leadership Lompoc Valley program, after completing a fundraising project to benefit Bridgehouse Homeless Shelter and the Lompoc Food Pantry.

According to a Chamber spokesperson, the Class of 2019-20 participated in a virtual graduation that featured keynote speaker and City Councilman Jeremy Ball, a past chairman of the board of directors for the Chamber. The graduates received recognition and gift cards from Grocery Outlet, Lompoc Beans, Leadership Lompoc Valley mugs and graduation certificates.

Despite new challenges presented by COVID-19, the spokesperson said the class was not deterred and was able to collect online monetary donations through a virtual campaign. They also conducted a food and clothing drive in November at the Lompoc Hilton Garden Inn, in collaboration with Hano Hano Shave Ice, which donated 20% of its proceeds during the event.

“We’re so proud of this class of graduates," said President/CEO of the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau Amber Wilson. "Not only did they succeed in developing valuable leadership skills, they were able to successfully keep their commitment to their class project, all while dealing with the current pandemic."

The leadership program, which runs September through May each year, requires participants to organize a grassroots project that fills a need in the community while building upon foundational leadership skills.