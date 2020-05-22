Liquor sales at Solvang Brewing Company, Alisal Cellars suspended temporarily due to violations

Solvang Brewing Company and Alisal Cellars have been issued temporary suspension notices by the state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control for various violations, one dating back to June 2019.

The suspensions affect sales of alcoholic beverages only, and the notices were posted on the window fronts of both Solvang businesses. The suspension does not affect Solvang Brewing Company's Lompoc location.

"These had nothing to do with the pandemic," ABC Public Information Officer John Carr said, noting the suspensions stem from violation of separate statutes of the California Business and Professions Code. "These violations occurred long before the pandemic began."

Stephen Renfrow, owner of Solvang Brewing Company, and Cesar Jimenez, owner of Alisal Cellars, signed stipulation and waiver agreements waiving their rights to a hearing and agreeing to accept ABC’s penalties, according to Carr.

A fee was not imposed, he said.

Alisal Cellars, located at 448 Alisal Road, Suite A in downtown Solvang, was issued a 10-day license suspension on May 12 for violating California Business and Professions Code 25632, by permitting consumption of alcoholic beverages on the premises after hours, between 0200 and 0600, said Carr.

Since the posted suspension the bar/restaurant, which will celebrate its second year in business, has continued selling food but has ceased alcohol sales through May 22.

Alisal Cellars Manager Juan Diaz said the violation, which he insists was a misunderstanding, occurred on Aug. 12, 2019.