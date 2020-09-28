Locals celebrate reopening of iconic java spot South Side Coffee Co. in Lompoc

A continuous line of eager patrons snaked out of South Side Coffee Co. on Sunday morning for the shop's reopening after the COVID-19 pandemic forced closure of indoor dining at establishments countywide.

The all-day event also marked a change in ownership, which was made public in early June.

New shop co-owner Halle Dyer, 27, returned to her barista post after months away, donning a face covering and a focused presence. She welcomed both new and longtime patrons to her reimagined café that now features a funky retro vibe with spinning turntable and bright color scheme.

"I was going to reopen as-is back in June when I originally bought it, but then the governor ordered the stay-at-home, no indoor dining restrictions. So I decided to do some renovations," Dyer explained, while placing two completed coffee orders on the counter and announcing their owners. "I just watched a lot of YouTube videos and [it's been] trial and error."

Although the renovations took a little longer than she and co-owner/mom Heather Bedford had anticipated, Dyer said she's pleased with the results.