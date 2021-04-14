You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lompoc Outdoor Community Market debuts on Saturday
0 comments
alert top story

Lompoc Outdoor Community Market debuts on Saturday

The long-awaited return of an outdoor market in Lompoc is set for Saturday, when items for sale will include local goods, produce, crafts and more. 

Lompoc Outdoor Community Market will continue every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 200 W. Ocean Ave. in the parking lot on the corner of West Ocean Avenue and I Street. 

Masks will be required at all times and social distancing protocols will be in effect, said city officials, who also noted there will be no on-site seating for food consumption at this time.

Officials are asking those who feel unwell to stay home.

To inquire about becoming a market vendor, download an application at www.cityoflompoc.com/recreation, or call the Lompoc Recreation Division offices at 805-875-8100 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Series: Lompoc City Council

Read this collection of stories on Lompoc City Council from the past year. Read all of our coverage of local government in Vandenberg Village and the Lompoc Valley on LompocRecord.com.

Lisa André covers lifestyles and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News