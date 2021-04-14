Lompoc Outdoor Community Market debuts on Saturday

The long-awaited return of an outdoor market in Lompoc is set for Saturday, when items for sale will include local goods, produce, crafts and more.
Lompoc Outdoor Community Market will continue every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 200 W. Ocean Ave. in the parking lot on the corner of West Ocean Avenue and I Street.
Masks will be required at all times and social distancing protocols will be in effect, said city officials, who also noted there will be no on-site seating for food consumption at this time.
Officials are asking those who feel unwell to stay home.
To inquire about becoming a market vendor, download an application at www.cityoflompoc.com/recreation, or call the Lompoc Recreation Division offices at 805-875-8100 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
