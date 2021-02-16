Lompoc Restaurant Week eateries, wineries announced

The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce has revealed nine eateries and wineries participating in the city's sixth annual Restaurant Week, running Monday, Feb. 22, through Sunday, Feb. 28.

Businesses include Valle Eatery and Bar, Floriano’s Mexican Food, Fiddlehead Cellars, Tom’s Hamburgers, Alfie’s Fish & Chips, Camins to Dreams, Mi Amore Pizza & Pasta, Old Town Kitchen & Bar, and newcomer restaurant "Eye on I."

During the seven-day ode to culinary creativity, Lompoc-based eateries and area wineries either will offer assorted libation specials, a prix-fixe meal, a two-for-one dining option, or a wine pairing for $20.21, plus tax and tip.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, menu items are only available for takeout or curbside delivery.

To view this year's dining participants and menus, visit lompoc.com/restaurant-week.html