You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lompoc Restaurant Week eateries, wineries announced
0 comments

Lompoc Restaurant Week eateries, wineries announced

  • 0

The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce has revealed nine eateries and wineries participating in the city's sixth annual Restaurant Week, running Monday, Feb. 22, through Sunday, Feb. 28.

Businesses include Valle Eatery and Bar, Floriano’s Mexican Food, Fiddlehead Cellars, Tom’s Hamburgers, Alfie’s Fish & Chips, Camins to Dreams, Mi Amore Pizza & Pasta, Old Town Kitchen & Bar, and newcomer restaurant "Eye on I."

During the seven-day ode to culinary creativity, Lompoc-based eateries and area wineries either will offer assorted libation specials, a prix-fixe meal, a two-for-one dining option, or a wine pairing for $20.21, plus tax and tip.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, menu items are only available for takeout or curbside delivery.

To view this year's dining participants and menus, visit lompoc.com/restaurant-week.html 

Lisa André covers lifestyles and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Anna Ferguson-Sparks: Local love for Santa Ynez Valley Valentine's Day eats and treats
Local

Anna Ferguson-Sparks: Local love for Santa Ynez Valley Valentine's Day eats and treats

  • Updated

Practically nowhere is local love easier to display than here, in Santa Barbara County wine country. Our restaurant menus are often shaped by what is available and in season; what chefs find in their kitchens as a result of local farm deliveries, or relationships with catchers of fish, raisers of cattle, growers of mushrooms, makers of wine, or bakers of breads, cakes and cookies.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News