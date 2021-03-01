Lompoc Vons set to close by May 20; retail space will welcome 2 new businesses

The Vons grocery store in Lompoc will close permanently by May 20, according to management, and two tenants are positioned to move into the retail space.

Ken Lenhart, assistant director at the 729 N H St. store, confirmed the closure on Monday, noting that all aspects of the property will be impacted.

"The entire location is going to close," he said. "That does include the pharmacy, fuel station and any kiosks, including Starbucks."

A corporate spokeswoman said that all pharmacy prescriptions will be transferred to Albertsons, located at 1500 N. H Street, and that customers will also soon see posted signs on store windows providing further details about the closure.

Amber Wilson, president/CEO of the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce, said the retail space likely will be split in two, with two potential tenants in predevelopment.

"Once permits are issued, (tenant) information should be available to the public," she added.

Lenhart, who could not provide details about the reasoning behind the closure and its impacts on staff, said that Vons employees "will be given plenty of options."

Those options could include a transfer to Albertsons in Lompoc as Vons operates as a banner of Albertsons Co.

"Our hearts go out to the workers who will be losing their jobs and we are working on a strategy to assist the displaced workers in finding new employment," Wilson said.

Wilson added that she hopes the change will mean Albertsons will invest in some long-needed improvements to their Lompoc location.

Lisa André covers lifestyles and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record.

