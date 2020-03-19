Longtime Nipomo greenhouse operation nearly closes as coronavirus eliminates market

“You know, you make decisions, you sleep on things overnight, you come up with some ideas,” Nelson said. “So we’re going to suspend operations, maybe see if we can get some government assistance. We hope that over time, we can return to production.”

In the meantime, the company’s 40 employees have been laid off and are facing unemployment, although a few volunteered to do some unpaid work for the company.

Nelson said he is not among those laid off and is continuing to work answering questions from clients who have had ongoing orders with Eufloria.

Eufloria Flowers has been a fixture in the Nipomo area since it was founded in 1984 as Koch Mesa Nursery, then was renamed in 2000. But the flower-growing heritage of the Koch family stretches back to 1811 when Rudolph Koch married the daughter of the king of Denmark’s gardener.

Generations of Koches trained at the finest schools and introduced new lines and innovative growing practices, changing the greenhouse industry by introducing bed growing, carbon dioxide infusion and light control.