LoyalTeach welcomes new academic counselor Yesenia Beas Ramirez

LoyalTeach of northern Santa Barbara County recently welcomed Yesenia Beas Ramirez as academic counselor.
Baes Ramirez will work with client People's Self-Help Housing's College Club, a nonprofit which supports low income families, farmworkers, seniors and veterans with a wide range of services to promote health, well-being and career success.
Baes Ramirez will be guiding a cohort of six young women this summer who will begin their studies at Hancock College, according to Ian Cummings, founding director of LoyalTeach.
The students have all expressed enthusiasm for working with her, and she is eager to get started and watch them grow, Cummings said.
A native of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico and raised locally in Guadalupe, Baes Ramirez soon will graduate from Cal Poly with a major in psychology and a minor in childhood studies. Her plan is to become an academic counselor for college students with a focus in career counseling.
During her two years at Hancock College, she was involved with student government and served as president of the DREAM Club, and student trustee on the community college board of trustees. Along with peers, she helped launch a DREAM Center on campus.
At Cal Poly, Baes Ramirez was a resident adviser for housing, and continues to work as a community organizer for Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy.
Her work in the community and in school has taught her how to navigate a system of higher education that she had little familiarity with when she began college, said Cummings, adding that Beas Ramirez is excited to help other students to gain the same knowledge and experience in order to be successful in pursuit of their educational and career goals.
LoyalTeach provides one-on-one tutoring and college and career counseling for students of all income levels to help them reach their higher education goals.
For more information, visit loyalteach.org/
