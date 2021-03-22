Montecito Bank & Trust awards area nonprofits for community action

Montecito Bank & Trust hosted its annual Anniversary Grants event on March 17, when a total of 11 local nonprofits were honored for their community action.

The event, which was held virtually for the second year in a row, awarded 10 nonprofits with a check for $2,000 and a short promotional video showcasing each organization’s extraordinary work, a bank spokeswoman said.

The Jerry Parent Anniversary Grants Legacy Award, presented for the second year in a row, was awarded this year to Family Service Agency for its significant and sustainable impact on the community, the spokeswoman said.

According to bank Chairman and CEO Janet Garufis, Montecito Bank & Trust associates were also recognized during the event, where they shared their personal connections to the nonprofit recipients for which they had campaigned, rallied and voted.

“There is no better way to start our anniversary celebration than by recognizing our associates — the heart of our bank," Garufis said. "Even in the midst of a global pandemic, they found ways to volunteer more than 5,000 hours in 2020 serving on boards, teaching financial literacy and helping nonprofit organizations that have provided critical support to the basic needs of our community during this time.

"I am so proud. Today, we not only celebrate them, we also celebrate the incredible nonprofits that they have hand-selected for this special anniversary tradition.”

The Anniversary Grants program was established in 1993 by the late Michael Towbes, founder of Montecito Bank & Trust, to celebrate the bank’s anniversary by giving back to the community.