Olsen's Bakery rings in 50th anniversary with sweet celebration
The Santa Ynez Valley turned out Saturday afternoon to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Olsen’s Danish Village Bakery in downtown Solvang.

The community fete featured an assortment of sweet treats like Kringle — a traditional Scandinavian pretzel-looking pastry — layered cake, coffee and Danish music on their outside patio.

Guests of honor Bent and Susy Olsen, owners and operators of the longstanding bakery, smiled and partook in the festivities, buzzing around to visit with and serve adoring patrons and friends.

The 50-year-old business, located at 1529 Mission Drive in Solvang, was purchased on Aug. 1, 1970, by the Olsens from then-bakery owners John and Betty Larsen.

Bent Olsen is a fourth-generation master baker from Aerøskøbing, Denmark. His great-grandfather, Ole, first established the family's namesake bakery in 1890 on the island of Ærøin.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

