One for all: Santa Ynez Valley businesses ban together in service of greater community

"We figured it was something that we could contribute at this time," said Sawin. "We just wanted to get those to them so they had a way to continue doing what they're doing for people."

In turn Veggie Rescue Executive Director Amy Derryberry says Veggie Rescue was able to move their solar cooler to the Los Alamos Senior Center to help them keep food donations at a proper temperature between distributions.

According to a spokeswoman for The Hitching Post 2 in Buellton, the restaurant's co-owner Frank Ostini and his team have partnered with food suppliers Newport Meats, Jordano's and The Berry Man in an effort to feed front line workers.

Last week the Hitching Post 2 team prepared 160 meals for the janitorial crew at Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara.

People Helping People keeping services going, people fed PHP’s Chief Program Officer Mayra Ramos said that the first Tuesday distributions drew 250 families each and that the number is expected to grow as the pandemic continues.

"Evidently, the healthcare workers are being taken care of, but the janitors who service the COVID-19 facilities are working long hours and really needed some support," the spokeswoman explained. "So Frank and the team put together some care packages for them."