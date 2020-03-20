Rona Barrett Foundation doubles down on senior care costs amid pandemic; requests assistance

On a typical Wednesday afternoon at the Golden Inn & Village in Santa Ynez, senior residents can be found seated around tables in their usual spots alongside friends, eagerly awaiting lunch to be served. Lunch on the menu this week includes chicken fettuccine, zucchini, cantaloupe, garlic bread, vanilla pudding and coffee crumb cake.

However due to heightened measures in response to the coronavirus outbreak and the loss of vital funding, the cost associated with increased efforts to keep residents safe and healthy is becoming worrisome.

Rona Barrett Foundation spokeswoman Nina Borin explains that the number of meals being served has doubled since those seniors who were able to go out on occasion can no longer.

"So there are more residents relying on the food program now," she said. "Currently, the food program is only three days a week, Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Somehow, we're going to have to find a way to increase that."

Borin says that the donor-supported hot food program can mean the difference between residents going hungry or an exacerbation of health conditions due to less-than optimal food choices.