You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
S.Y. Kitchen chef launches 'Nella Kitchen' at Fess Parker Inn
0 comments
alert top story

S.Y. Kitchen chef launches 'Nella Kitchen' at Fess Parker Inn

New restaurant concept Nella Kitchen and Bar, located on the Fess Parker Wine Country Inn property in downtown Los Olivos, has announced soft opening hours from from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday through Monday.

The new eatery will kick off with daytime hours of operation, featuring a farm and cheese bar menu theme that offers a lengthy cheese list, a curated charcuterie plate and a selection of local and international wines, as well as craft cocktails. 

Nella Kitchen will be headed by S.Y. Kitchen executive chef and owner/partner Luca Crestanelli in collaboration with his experienced restaurant team and the Fess Parker family, a spokeswoman for the restaurant said.

Additionally, a second-phase opening revealing the restaurant's open concept kitchen and handcrafted Roman-style pizza, or “Pinsa,” is set to be announced. 

The spokeswoman noted that the new eatery also is planning to launch full lunch and dinner menus and hotel poolside services once inside dinning is possible.

Nella Kitchen & Bar is located at 2860 Grand Ave., Los Olivos, inside the Fess Parker Wine Country Inn. All private events booked at the inn will be catered by Nella Kitchen & Bar.

For more information or to book private dining events and catering services, contact Nella Kitchen & Bar at 805-686-1359.

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+6
Jamie Edlin: Olive oil fit for royalty
Agriculture

Jamie Edlin: Olive oil fit for royalty

  • Updated

Since making the move to their “Rancho Olivos,” Shannon and John have been hands-on every step from tending to the seven acres of olive trees, all of which are sustainably and organically farmed, to bottling their extra virgin olive oil (EVO).

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News