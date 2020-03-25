S.Y. Kitchen launches employee relief fund to address fallen wages

Downtown Santa Ynez restaurant S.Y. Kitchen has announced the launching of an employee relief fund to help support its staff members affected by the coronavirus outbreak which has caused service industry slowdowns and closures throughout Santa Barbara County.
Now through April 7, 100% of proceeds from the restaurant group’s gift card sales will go toward the employee relief fund. Gift cards can be purchased through the restaurant’s website.
